Iowa State Bank Purchases 50 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,457 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 1.5% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after buying an additional 3,513,464 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Oracle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,760,048,000 after acquiring an additional 120,889 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,941,195,000 after acquiring an additional 59,164 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,736,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,749,280,000 after acquiring an additional 409,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,762,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,370 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $286.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a market cap of $815.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. The trade was a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,784. The trade was a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,314 shares of company stock worth $31,272,223 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.