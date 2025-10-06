Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Purchases 1,599 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $412,262,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,240,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,735,000 after acquiring an additional 499,981 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 466,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,398,000 after purchasing an additional 450,287 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,102,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 381,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,063,000 after purchasing an additional 243,360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $367.47 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $264.17 and a 52 week high of $369.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $356.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.07. The company has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

