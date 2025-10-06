Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 193 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC reduced its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKKFree Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4,410.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 51,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $88.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.64. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $89.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.27.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

