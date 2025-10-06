First Advantage Co. $FA Position Boosted by Herald Investment Management Ltd

Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 347,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,873 shares during the quarter. First Advantage accounts for approximately 0.9% of Herald Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FA. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in First Advantage by 748.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Advantage by 2,967.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the first quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Advantage

In other First Advantage news, President Joelle M. Smith sold 9,900 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $155,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 42,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,813.90. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

First Advantage Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of FA opened at $15.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 525.33 and a beta of 1.21. First Advantage Co. has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $20.79.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 0.65%.The business’s revenue was up 111.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. First Advantage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.860-1.030 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Advantage

(Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

