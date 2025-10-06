HRC Wealth Management LLC Sells 494 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

HRC Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. HRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,273,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,557,000 after acquiring an additional 78,650 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,212,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,024,000 after buying an additional 28,063 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,037,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,926,000 after purchasing an additional 96,324 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 731,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,998,000 after buying an additional 137,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,931,000 after purchasing an additional 146,209 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of XMHQ stock opened at $105.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.36. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $80.60 and a 12 month high of $109.79.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

