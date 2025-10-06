Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $580,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at $21,738,721.05. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,448 shares of company stock worth $44,554,848 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.88.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $164.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $186.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

