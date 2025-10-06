Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $97.32 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,239,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,201 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.52% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $97,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $109,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Next Level Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $212,000.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JCPB stock opened at $47.45 on Monday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $48.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average is $46.77.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.