Vantage Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total value of $157,956.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,898.14. This represents a 23.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. The trade was a 59.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $621.00 to $567.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $571.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.19.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $452.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.11. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $616.00. The company has a market cap of $162.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

