Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $17.64 Million Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,075 shares during the quarter. Floor & Decor makes up approximately 1.3% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of Floor & Decor worth $17,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at $32,543,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 121,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 234,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 62,207 shares during the period.

FND opened at $73.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $122.90.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 4.59%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-2.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.63.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

