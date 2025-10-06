Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 33,243.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,588,787 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581,023 shares during the period. Louisiana-Pacific makes up about 0.7% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.72% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $222,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 76.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 560 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 570.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 41.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,040 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 67.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.6% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.57.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of LPX opened at $90.29 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.66.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.34%.The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,528. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

