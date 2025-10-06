Blackstone Inc. $BX Shares Sold by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $13,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Blackstone by 105.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 22.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 14,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BX opened at $168.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $200.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.83. The company has a market capitalization of $124.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%.Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 110.75%.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 16,689,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $104,478,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 113,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.69, for a total transaction of $19,852,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 695,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,237,547.33. This represents a 13.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,727,877 shares of company stock valued at $95,046,625 and sold 16,984,634 shares valued at $155,181,346. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BX. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Saturday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Blackstone from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.53.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

