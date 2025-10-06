Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated $CAKE

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Cheesecake Factory worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $5,559,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,023,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 217.4% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 27,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 19,105 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President David M. Gordon sold 43,335 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,732,705.10. Following the sale, the president directly owned 24,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,987.92. This trade represents a 63.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander L. Cappello sold 12,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $816,121.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,806 shares in the company, valued at $448,379.28. This represents a 64.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $55.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.51. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $69.70. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $955.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.82 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 45.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

