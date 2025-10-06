Joule Financial LLC Acquires 2,276 Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Joule Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 16.8% during the first quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 3,803,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,782,000 after purchasing an additional 546,372 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,611,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,010,000 after buying an additional 821,814 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,127,000 after acquiring an additional 836,810 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,916,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,679,000 after acquiring an additional 60,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,609,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $75.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.82.

In other news, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $174,342.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 106,374 shares in the company, valued at $7,496,175.78. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 37,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $2,026,417.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,378,663 shares in the company, valued at $126,996,817.57. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,205 shares of company stock valued at $14,919,283 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BE stock opened at $90.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,254.99 and a beta of 3.48. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $93.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.34.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 1.45%.The company had revenue of $401.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

