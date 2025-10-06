Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 76,511 Shares of Fortis $FTS

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 50.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 76,511 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 158,500.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of FTS stock opened at $50.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.22. Fortis has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $51.45.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 14.48%.The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.4448 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Fortis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fortis

Fortis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.