Joule Financial LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF $VOX

Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for 1.1% of Joule Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Joule Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $92,319,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,094,000. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,133,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 166.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after buying an additional 40,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth $4,924,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $185.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.85 and a 200-day moving average of $165.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $129.33 and a 52-week high of $192.83.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.