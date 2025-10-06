Joule Financial LLC Buys 309 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF $VCR

Joule Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises 0.8% of Joule Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,648,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCR stock opened at $394.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $285.13 and a 52-week high of $404.00.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

