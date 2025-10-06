Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,375 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $23,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.3% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 93.6% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP opened at $191.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $192.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

