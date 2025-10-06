Valpey Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Valpey Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Valpey Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $74.31 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.92 and its 200 day moving average is $73.19.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

