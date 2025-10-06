Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,626 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.9% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 19,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OHI. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $100,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,144.64. This represents a 11.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $41.13 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 42.23%.The business had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.040-3.070 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 165.43%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Further Reading

