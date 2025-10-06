Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 75,220 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 57.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,212 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 75,220 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,230,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,129 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,068,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,591,758,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in TJX Companies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,292 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,330,717,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,000,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,096,273,000 after purchasing an additional 247,579 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.58.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.8%

TJX opened at $141.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.47. The company has a market capitalization of $157.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.22 and a 1-year high of $145.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.72%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

