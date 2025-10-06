The Allstate Corporation $ALL Shares Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $10,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 261.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 113.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALL. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Roth Capital set a $230.00 target price on Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $254.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Allstate to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.56.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $210.92 on Monday. The Allstate Corporation has a 1 year low of $176.00 and a 1 year high of $215.70. The firm has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 18.81%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

