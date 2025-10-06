Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 90.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12,250.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,132.90. This trade represents a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $104.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.79. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 119.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.08.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

