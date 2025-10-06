Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,262 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 0.9% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $15,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,433,585,000 after purchasing an additional 509,255 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,940,505,000 after buying an additional 304,399 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,194,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,844,436,000 after acquiring an additional 53,611 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Netflix by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,664,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,350,083,000 after acquiring an additional 356,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,385,666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,089,765,000 after acquiring an additional 148,675 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,153.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $490.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,207.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,161.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.88 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total transaction of $491,276.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $36,625,558.70. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,295.00 price target (up previously from $1,280.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,335.00.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

