National Fuel Gas Company $NFG Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its position in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 53,488 shares during the quarter. National Fuel Gas comprises approximately 0.8% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of National Fuel Gas worth $13,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 9,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 316.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NYSE NFG opened at $88.63 on Monday. National Fuel Gas Company has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $94.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $531.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.12 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.15%.The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-6.950 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Research cut National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Articles

