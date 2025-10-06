GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CRWL) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CRWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 163,900 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the August 31st total of 233,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWL opened at $36.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.03. GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF by 427.4% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Group One Trading LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF (CRWL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (ticker: CRWD) stock. CRWL was launched on Nov 11, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.