Analysts Set QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Target Price at $182.82

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.8182.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on QUALCOMM

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $522,814.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,254,635.64. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $24,834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,718,770.24. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,767 shares of company stock valued at $26,322,745. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,681 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 72.3% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,694,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 7.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,146 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.2%

QCOM stock opened at $169.18 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $182.10. The firm has a market cap of $182.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.