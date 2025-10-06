Short Interest in FLUENT, INC. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Drops By 29.9%

FLUENT, INC. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 526,900 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the August 31st total of 751,400 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 655,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 655,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FLUENT Stock Performance

Shares of FLNT opened at $2.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15. FLUENT has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.46.

About FLUENT

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

