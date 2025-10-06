Analysts Set Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Target Price at $376.50

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $376.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAD. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $378.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $383.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $364.00 to $317.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $320.86 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $262.10 and a 1 year high of $405.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $319.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.48. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 2.39%.The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 26th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 6.52%.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total transaction of $75,020.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,236.80. This trade represents a 15.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 50.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

