Congress SMid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CSMD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Congress SMid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CSMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the August 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Congress SMid Growth ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Congress SMid Growth ETF stock. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Congress SMid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CSMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 67,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000. Congress Asset Management Co. owned about 0.64% of Congress SMid Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Congress SMid Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of CSMD opened at $33.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average is $30.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.86 million, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.25. Congress SMid Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $34.03.

About Congress SMid Growth ETF

The Congress SMid Growth ETF (CSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in small- and mid-cap companies believed to be experiencing or will experience earnings growth. CSMD was launched on Aug 22, 2023 and is issued by Congress.

