Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Short Interest Down 30.1% in September

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 94,600 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the August 31st total of 135,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 507.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of QQQJ opened at $36.42 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.89 and a 52-week high of $36.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.86. The company has a market capitalization of $702.91 million, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.1145 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.