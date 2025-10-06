Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Down 29.6% in September

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 664,300 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the August 31st total of 944,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 97.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 97.7 days.

Yellow Cake Stock Performance

Shares of YLLXF stock opened at $7.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54. Yellow Cake has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

About Yellow Cake

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

