Sage Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Sage Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $17,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 474.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of VOE opened at $175.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.38 and a 12 month high of $176.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

