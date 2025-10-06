CPR Investments Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

CPR Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,625,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,686,743,000 after buying an additional 9,678,339 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8,534.9% in the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,916,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859,427 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 81,294,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,606 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,095,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,884,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.18 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $101.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.62 and a 200-day moving average of $98.61.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

