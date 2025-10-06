DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Corporation $STC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 517,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $33,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,682,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,600,000 after buying an additional 30,160 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 9,252.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 27,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 27,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 18.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 990,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,648,000 after buying an additional 155,210 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Stewart Information Services from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stewart Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Insider Activity

In other Stewart Information Services news, CFO David C. Hisey sold 2,224 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $143,203.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 58,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,736.01. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brad Rable sold 5,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $371,932.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,319.04. This trade represents a 19.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stewart Information Services Trading Up 0.0%

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $72.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.96. Stewart Information Services Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $78.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $721.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Stewart Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Corporation will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.52%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

