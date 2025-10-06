Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $63.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 4.7% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $63,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CPR Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 265,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,776 shares in the last quarter. David Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Valpey Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,697,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 753,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,213,000 after buying an additional 24,282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $187.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.94. The company has a market cap of $148.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $188.43.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

