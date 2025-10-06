CPR Investments Inc. Increases Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

CPR Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 78.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,234 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 3.2% of CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 27,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 350,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,881,000 after acquiring an additional 119,379 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 41.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 36.1% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 76,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 20,391 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $73.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.43. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $73.43.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.