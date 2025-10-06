CPR Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,013 ProShares UltraPro Dow30 $UDOW

CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 comprises 0.6% of CPR Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 24.1% during the second quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the second quarter worth approximately $839,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 70.4% during the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 stock opened at $109.51 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a 52-week low of $56.90 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The company has a market capitalization of $728.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.11 and a 200 day moving average of $90.15.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

