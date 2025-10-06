DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 719,197 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,406,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 719,197 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $78,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on FNF shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $59.96 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $66.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.24). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 7.93%.The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

