Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 146.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,669,349,000 after buying an additional 50,002,551 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $4,613,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,432,218,000 after buying an additional 4,975,395 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7,975.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 783,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,225,000 after buying an additional 773,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,508,000 after buying an additional 765,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. This represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jamere Jackson acquired 200 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $840.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $734.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $765.44. The stock has a market cap of $795.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $937.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 price objective (down previously from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $938.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

