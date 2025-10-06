Merit Financial Group LLC Has $170.32 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 299,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,373 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $170,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,254 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $615.30 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $618.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $596.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $555.89.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

