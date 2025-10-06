Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 103,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,545,000 after purchasing an additional 47,288 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 84,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after buying an additional 25,921 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.95. The firm has a market cap of $356.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.82%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.11.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,830,308.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,007.34. The trade was a 18.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,612,283.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. This trade represents a 22.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

