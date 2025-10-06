4,583 Shares in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF $ILCG Bought by Valpey Financial Services LLC

Valpey Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $82,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $104.44 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $105.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.13. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.