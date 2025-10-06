DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 1,911 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 366,355 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $141,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.9% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 41,387 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,012,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 72.9% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after buying an additional 11,880 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,996 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $346.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.49. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.04 and a 1-year high of $557.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Melius cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.