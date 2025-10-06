Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $202,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 48.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 58,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,778,000 after purchasing an additional 18,892 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $1,368,373.98. Following the sale, the vice president owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,651.52. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total transaction of $2,604,697.04. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 80,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,032,866.33. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $291.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $118.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.62 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.44.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

