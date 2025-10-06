Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 125 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after buying an additional 51,524 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 157,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after buying an additional 17,337 shares during the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 284.3% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 101,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after buying an additional 75,022 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $196.47 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.69. The company has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

