Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,775,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,331,356,000 after purchasing an additional 339,884 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,766,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,047,234,000 after buying an additional 193,854 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,931,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,368,000 after buying an additional 440,163 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,138,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,561,000 after acquiring an additional 151,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,065,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,171,000 after acquiring an additional 213,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.29 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,178.62. This represents a 22.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $25.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.01. Weyerhaeuser Company has a one year low of $23.98 and a one year high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11, a PEG ratio of 125.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 221.05%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

