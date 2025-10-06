David Wealth Management LLC Has $20.92 Million Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

David Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 712,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,144 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 15.6% of David Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. David Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $20,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $31.75 on Monday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average is $28.83.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

