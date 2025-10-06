Pool Corporation $POOL Shares Bought by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POOL. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Pool by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Pool from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.14.

POOL opened at $309.61 on Monday. Pool Corporation has a 1 year low of $282.22 and a 1 year high of $395.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $316.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.05. Pool had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 7.79%.The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

