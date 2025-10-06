17,225 Shares in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF $VIOO Bought by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIOO. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $111.88 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $119.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.89 and its 200 day moving average is $100.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

