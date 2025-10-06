Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Trims Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF $IXN

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,746 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.06% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.
iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $104.82 on Monday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.58 and a 12-month high of $105.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15.
About iShares Global Tech ETF
iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Global Tech ETF
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Defense Stocks Surging as Ukraine Tensions Deepen
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Starbucks Stock Slumps; This Competitor Shows Strength
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- The Trade Desk: 2 Signs of a Comeback, 1 Risk Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.